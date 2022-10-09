x
1 dead after Sunday night I-235 crash, police say

This is the 16th traffic-related fatality of 2022.
Credit: theaphotography - stock.adobe.com
(stock image)

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a crash on I-235 Sunday night, according to Des Moines police

At approximately 6:54 p.m., Des Moines police and fire crew responded to a collision between two vehicles at the 6.2 mile marker on eastbound I-235. 

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and no other injuries have been reported. 

This is the 16th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

Police say that lane reductions will continue until around 10 p.m. Sunday at 31st Street.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

