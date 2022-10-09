1 dead after Sunday night I-235 crash, police say

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and no other injuries have been reported. This is the 16th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a crash on I-235 Sunday night, according to Des Moines police.

At approximately 6:54 p.m., Des Moines police and fire crew responded to a collision between two vehicles at the 6.2 mile marker on eastbound I-235.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and no other injuries have been reported.

This is the 16th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

Police say that lane reductions will continue until around 10 p.m. Sunday at 31st Street.

