Emergency checkpoints to be added to Des Moines city trails

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is setting up a new system on its trails: establishing 911 emergency checkpoints throughout city trails.

It works like this: signs will be posted with numbered markers, so in the case of an emergency, people can find the nearest numbered marker and relay that number to first responders when they call 911.

"I think the most important thing is just a reminder to our trail users that we're doing everything we can to keep them safe on the trail system," said Jen Fletcher, marketing supervisor for Des Moines Parks and Recreation. "...Once you get on the ride, you're out there and you're enjoying the trails, you might not know or forget where you're at."

With more than 70 miles of trails in the city, its not always the easiest for police to locate every emergency.

This new system should help improve response time greatly.

"And if you get to that point, when you do need help, these trail signs will give you the opportunity to pretty much give us an address of where you're at on the on the trail," said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. "We've got the resources to get to you, we just have to know where you're at. And with these new trail signs that have these markers very distinguished and very clear, it helps us out a lot. It will get that help to you in a matter of seconds, if you need it that fast."