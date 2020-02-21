New trial date set for Des Moines triple murder suspect

A Polk County judge has scheduled Marvin Esquivel Lopez's trial for May.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The trial for a man accused in a Des Moines triple homicide in July 2019 will be pushed back to May.

An order filed this week has scheduled the murder trial for 32-year-old Marvin Esquivel Lopez, a twice-deported man known to federal immigration officials as Marvin Oswaldo Escobar Orella, to begin May 11.

It was previously set to begin April 27.

Esquivel Lopez is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores, the night of July 16.

During an interview with a Des Moines police detective, the wife of Esquivel Lopez said that “after the defendant arrived home, she witnessed the defendant get into a violent argument with Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez, and that during this argument the defendant pulled out a handgun and shot Rodriguez”, according to court documents.

Lopez has pleaded not guilty to three charges of Murder in the First Degree.