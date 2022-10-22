Des Moines police say driver who crashed car Saturday afternoon found with 'gunshot injury'

The Des Moines Fire Department transported the driver to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man is hospitalized with critical injuries after police found him with a "gunshot injury" following a crash Saturday, according to Des Moines police.

The crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. near the 1500 block of 11th Street. At the scene, police discovered the male driver had been shot.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but a potential crime scene was located nearby crash location.

There will be law enforcement present in the area as investigation continues.

