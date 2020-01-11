Des Moines woman arrested for murder in Sunday homicide investigation

24-year-old Rythm Huddleston has been charged in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Des Moines early Sunday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is now behind bars after being charged with the murder of a 45-year-old man.

Police responded to a call around 1:30 Sunday morning about a shooting in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Ave. They found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound; Des Moines Fire rescue personnel took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Marcellas McNeil.

24-year-old Rythm Huddleston was arrested and charged with first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the case.