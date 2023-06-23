Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa hosts World Refugee Day celebration

Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa is hosting the free event Saturday in honor of World Refugee Day, which was Tuesday, June 20.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family-friendly event celebrating the varied cultures that make up central Iowa is coming to Tower Park on Saturday, June 24.

While the day may have passed, the celebration is far from over - the event will feature the Cup of All Nations Soccer Tournament, international musical performances and plenty of food from 20+ local refugee and immigrant family businesses.

Since the inception of the modern resettlement program in the mid-'70s, the group estimates that Iowa has welcomed 40,000 people to the state.

Need help getting to the event? Des Moines Area Regional Transit (DART) is a free pass for those attending the celebration. To participate, just hop on the DART Route 5 – Franklin Ave and scan a QR code provided by the organization.

The route runs every hour between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. For more information and to find the QR code, click here.