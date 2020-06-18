Des Moines youth push community leaders for change, racial equality

The high school group wants to work together with community leaders to accomplish their goals.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been more than three weeks since the death of George Floyd.

Since then, protests have marched and rallied in communities across the country and here in Iowa calling for change.

Members of the black community in Des Moines spent the evening Wednesday calling on each other and pushing to work together.

The youth took over at Evelyn Davis Park Wednesday evening.

"We've had people fighting for what we want for a long time but has been lacking is the youth. We bring the numbers and the intensity," CORE for Advancement chapter facilitator Damariyon Gochett said.

CORE for Advancement, a high school group for racial equity, spent the evening pushing black community leaders,

"I want to see our black leaders getting involved with the youth. I want to see more programs put in place. I want to see more events like this where we're talking with each other," Gochett said.

"Our youth are leading this movement. They are inspiring us to walk alongside of them and to support them and their voices need to be heard," West Des Moines City Councilwoman Renee Hardman said.

Wednesday night was a prime opportunity to do just that.

"I think we are at the point where we are starting to get impatient. Now we are starting to strategize and mobilize and work together to get these things done," Gochett said.

Gochett thinks events like this could be turning points.

"The biggest thing now that we are seeing is as we work together. Things are starting to change," Gochett said.

This was CORE's third event this week.