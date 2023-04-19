Damaging fire causes DeSoto Intermediate School to close Wednesday

First responders told Local 5 nobody was hurt in the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

DE SOTO, Iowa — Wednesday classes are canceled at DeSoto Intermediate School after a fire damaged a school building shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said an air conditioner on top of the building caught on fire. Flames were visible from the roof, but first responders were able to contain it.

"We can see flame coming off the roof on the northeast corner of the building so we drove around back and pulled the line and put an initial hit on it," Chief Tim Murray of DeSoto Fire and Rescue said.

The building was empty, and no one was injured due to the fire, first responders told Local 5.