One student dead, search for another continues after boat of ISU rowing team capsizes on lake in Hamilton County

Three students returned safely ashore. The University is not yet releasing the names of the other two students.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa State University has confirmed one student has died, and the search for another continues after an Iowa State Crew Club's boat capsized Sunday morning on Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County.

In a release, the University said that the club was practicing Sunday morning, when a boat five students were on capsized. Three of the five students were rescued and were treated and released from the hospital.

A body of one student was recovered and the search continues for another student.

President Wendy Wintersteen released the following statement:

“The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake. At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time.

“On behalf of the university community, I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Story County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University Police Department, Jewel Fire and Rescue, Gilbert Fire, Mary Greeley Medical Center and community members for their response and continued search efforts.”

In the release, the University said they are working with investigators and will provide more information as it is available. The names of the students involved are not being released at this time. '

Little Wall Lake is 2 miles south of Jewell, along Highway 69.

Local 5 is still waiting to hear back from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for additional details. Story County dispatch confirms they are assisting in the search.