Johnston looks forward to economic growth from planned developments

Pagliai's Pizza sits right in the middle of the several development projects along Merle Hay Road that are expected to draw visitors from across Iowa.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Excitement is building for many Johnston residents and business owners as they continue to learn more details about a development along a busy stretch of Merle Hay Road in Johnston. The 123-acre area known as the Gateway District sits just north of I-80/35.

Travis Vanderweerdt, general manager of Pagliai's Pizza, has worked in the neighborhood for 13 years.

"We've seen pictures of this spot before it was developed, and it was nothing but empty fields," he recalled.

These days, Vanderweerdt is looking to the future.

"I know a lot of people were glad to see that area starting to get redeveloped," he said.

For weeks, Vanderweerdt watched crews literally lay the groundwork for several projects just outside his restaurant's doors.

"It definitely looks completely different than it did even about a year ago," he said.

On Tuesday, the Johnston City Council approved a development agreement for a Bombers golf facility and a site plan for Ignit Sports and Fitness.

"It's really a one-stop shop within one parking lot, if you will, that you don't have to walk too far, and the whole family can be entertained for a whole evening. I think that's what's very attractive about these developments," said Tim Persecky, director of business development for Troon, the company that will manage the Bombers location.

The Gateway District will help connect residents to the Johnston Town Center.

"It's kind of a special place for us. It's a lot of redevelopment opportunity due to the way it originally developed, but also includes the Beaver Creek recreation corridor, so there's a lot of great environmental aspects," said Adam Plagge, the city's economic development manager.

Ignit will be a 200,000 square-indoor/outdoor sports complex, while Bombers will be 50,000 square feet, and will include a 100-room hotel.

"That means substantial property tax revenue for the city, as well as hotel motel tax for us," Plagge said. "Beyond that, the economic impact of both the combination of Ignite which is expected to attract over 100,000 folks from out of state annually."

Vanderweerdt hopes to be part of the growth.

"If it works out the way we anticipate, we would need to open up, expand our hours slightly," he said.

And that means bringing on more employees.

"As usual, with any kind of growth, that's always considered a good thing," Vanderweerdt said.