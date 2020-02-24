DHS releases internal emails about Glenwood Resource Center

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the state-run facility for people with disabilities following allegations of human experimentation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Human Services released a batch of emails Monday relating to Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run facility for people with disabilities.

In November 2019, U.S. Department of Justice informed Iowa they're conducting an investigation of Glenwood Resource Center related to optimal hydration experiments and sexual arousal studies.

Once Iowa DHS Director Kelly Garcia found out about the federal investigation, she too opened an investigation.

Garcia fired Glenwood Resource Center Director Jerry Rea on Dec. 30, 2019.

“This action is being taken as a result of a mounting list of disregard for policies and procedures," said Rick Shults, division administrator for Mental Health and Disability Services in a termination letter.

To view emailed complaints about Rea and then-Iowa DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven, click here.

To view the emailed presentation to Iowa DHS regarding Rea's research programs, click here.