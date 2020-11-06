City of Des Moines leaders approve initiative to help restaurants, bars amid COVID-19 pandemic

The initiative is called 'Dine Out Des Moines.'

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new measure is giving some extra help to Des Moines restaurants and bars who are dealing with the financial impact of COVID-19.

The city council unanimously approved the 'Dine Out Des Moines' initiative Thursday night. It allows bars and food service establishments to set up service areas outside of their establishments on sidewalks, parking lots and on city streets.

This comes as Iowa has further loosened restrictions put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel this is a great solution for those establishments hit hard by the COVID-19 restrictions. We will help jump start their business, offer an enjoyable outdoor experience and ensure safety to staff and customers,” SuAnn Donovan, of Des Moines' Community Development Department, said in a release.