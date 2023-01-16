Diocese of Des Moines gender identity policies go into place Monday

The policies set new guidelines on how students and staff at diocese churches and schools are required to handle gender identity issues.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines has seven new policies in place regarding how its dealing with gender identity in its schools and churches, beginning Jan. 16, 2023.

The official policy document outlines these new rules and how the organization ultimately identified the changes.

It states those in its churches and schools will not be allowed to use preferred pronouns.

Additionally, people can only use bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their biological sex.

Students participating in sports and other extracurriculars will be required to participate on teams matching their sex at birth.

If a dress code or uniform exists, students must follow it according to their biological sex.

Any type of medication which aids in gender reassignment, will not be allowed in schools.

Finally, the diocese says those who may be questioning their gender should be guided to ministers and counselors within the church.

Local 5 reached out to the Diocese of Des Moines for comment. A spokesperson was not immediately available. However, the station was informed someone would be available later in the week to comment.

Opponents of the new policies believe all of these policies will harm students and members of the church.

"That sounds like conversion therapy to me," said Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy for One Iowa. "Which we know for a fact is not only cannot deliver the results that it promises, but in fact is, you know, a dangerous discredited practice that every major American Medical Association has come out swinging against."

The Diocese of Des Moines say it hopes "all persons experiencing gender dysphoria know that the Catholi Church tirelessly affirms, that they are unconditionally loved by Jesus Christ and by the Church, and that they are vital member of the Body of Christ who have a home in the family of God."

Crow, however, feels these policies state the exact opposite.

"There was one part that said transgender individuals should not suffer any unnecessary discrimination," Crow said. "And then there was a whole list of ways they were going to discriminate against this one. So I guess they thought it was necessary discrimination."

Crow acknowledges the diocese has every right to set its own policies and practices. However, they feel this rhetoric is harmful, especially for young people, and deserves to be spoken out against.

"The most dangerous thing for an LGBTQ person is lack of acceptance from their family," said Crow. "And so if an institution is able to convince their family members that this is the way that they should be treated, that absolutely skyrockets, that the adverse mental health outcomes, the suicide risk."