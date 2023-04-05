Tuition increases expected at Diocese of Des Moines schools as ESA application opening nears

The Diocese says the increases were planned years before Education Savings Accounts passed the legislature.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023-2024 school year will be the first time Iowans will have access to Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) passed by the legislature this year.

But tuition will be higher at a number of private schools where families can use those funds.

The Diocese of Des Moines confirmed to Local 5 in a statement that there will be tuition increases at diocesan schools next school year, although not all of the 16 schools will see the same increase.

"Each of our schools manage their tuition rates and teacher pay at the local level," the Diocese said in the statement.

The Diocese said the incoming tuition increase is will be used to increase teacher pay.

"Our long range plan is, over the next 3-5 years, to be able to compensate our educators comparable to public school educator pay," the statement reads. "This goal was put in place several years ago – before Education Savings Account legislation – and was supported through a capital campaign that began three years ago in the Diocese of Des Moines. Ultimately, We’re trying to be fair and equitable to our educators in our Diocese."

Local 5 News asked if the Diocese could clarify what these increases look like at each of the 16 schools, or provide an average of the overall increase. Local 5 has yet to receive a response as of Thursday evening.