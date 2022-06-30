Disability Rights Iowa launches survey to better serve Iowans

The survey is designed to help the organization evaluate what barriers and discriminatory practices exist within the state.

"What should we focus on to best serve your community?" That's the question that Disability Rights Iowa is asking Iowans as the organization releases its biannual public survey.

DRI's mission is "to protect and advocate for the rights of Iowans with disabilities and mental illness," according to its website.

To help advance this mission, the survey is designed to help DRI evaluate what barriers and discriminatory practices exist within the state.

“We believe that for every person that shares a disability rights issue, there are many other individuals experiencing that same issue," said Executive Director Catherine Johnson in a press release. "By focusing on fixing the root of the problem – the reason discrimination is occurring, DRI can not only help all of the people who request services, but also those who don’t know we can help them.”

By completing the survey, DRI says individuals across the state can help ensure full access and inclusion for all Iowans with disabilities.