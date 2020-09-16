Disaster food assistance available for derecho victims in 5 counties

People living in Boone, Jasper, Polk, Poweshiek and Story Counties can now apply for D-SNAP benefits if they meet the eligibility requirements.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Those impacted by the derecho flocked to the Iowa Events Center Wednesday to see if they’re eligible for federal disaster food assistance.

The program, called Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP), is meant to help storm victims.

Right now, only people living in Boone, Jasper, Polk, Poweshiek and Story Counties can apply.

The application window lasts through Sunday.

Next week, people living in five other counties will be able to apply. Those counties are Marshall, Scott, Benton, Cedar and Tama.

You have to sign up for this program in person. You can’t apply online or over the phone.

If you miss the sign-up window, there’s not another way to apply.

To be eligible, you must have been impacted by the derecho or the power outages that followed and meet income eligibility requirements.

If you have any questions about whether you meet those requirements, the state urges you to come out to a sign-up site to find out.

If you’re approved, you’ll leave the building with an actual card loaded with money. That card can be used to purchase food.

If you were receiving food assistance or SNAP benefits when the derecho hit Aug. 10, you aren’t eligible for the D-SNAP benefits.

You’ll need to bring identification with you when you apply.