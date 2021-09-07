Disc Golf Pro Tour comes to Des Moines for the first time

Disc Golf Pro Tour employees explain why the competition is in central Iowa for the first time and what you need to know about the sport.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) is in Indianola for the first time ever starting Friday.

DGPT staff members Seth Munsey and Seth Fendley said the tour is in town for the 2021 Des Moines Challenge at Pickard Disc Golf Course.

The city is DGPT's sixth stop on their elite events series.

DGPT hosts some of the best men's and women's golfers competing for top titles and prizes.

"The tour was established in 2016 as a way to help elevate the professional game," Fendley said.

Players can collect points at the various tour stops, culminating in a tour championship in October.

DGPT originally wanted to come to Des Moines, but didn't think they would be able to this year, because the tour was scheduled to go overseas to Norway instead. But when it became clear the pandemic would prevent international travel, the tour pivoted to the Des Moines location.

The first round of the Des Moines challenge begins Friday at 2:00 p.m. and the competition runs through Sunday.

There are a few tickets left for today's games available here, but the rest of the weekend is sold out. You can watch the tour online here.