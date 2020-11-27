Disney on Ice takes pandemic precautions

Guests don't have to prove they tested negative for Covid-19, but must wear a mask.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Disney on Ice is back at Wells Fargo Arena, but there are challenges with the pandemic.

“We get tested twice a week," said Isabella Newhouse, a performer. "We, also, get our temperatures checked everyday and we fill out a surveys to make sure we are all feeling our best each day before we come into work.”

Seats are sold in pods to ensure guest safety.

"We sell groups of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. Then, after that group we’ll have at least 6 feet between the next group," explained Ryan Ziegler, the assistant general manager at Wells Fargo Arena.

Guests don't have to prove they tested negative for COVID-19, but must wear a mask.

Performers told Local 5 they feel safe performing amid the pandemic.