DMACC President talks career changes, acquiring new skills

We talked to Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson to find out some of the most popular fields to work in right now, and what you can do about it.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans continue to the job hunt after they were either furloughed or laid off entirely because of COVID-19.

We sat down with the Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson, who says this is a great time to pick up some skills you may not have right now.

"Skills are the coin of the realm right now," Denson said. "And the good news is, when the economy comes back, I think it's gonna come back strong. So there is a big desire for all companies to get back where they were and then some."

Denson spoke highly of DMACC's ability to prepare people for jobs, and encourages those who want to gain new skills to look into classes there.

DMACC has created a list of broad "areas of interest", each encompassing different fields to make choosing a career path easier.

But what jobs are in the highest demand right now?

Denson mentioned two areas in particular that are extra popular right now.

"I.T. and cyber security are very popular and in high demand," Denson said.

"We have a program that leads to that degree, and the best news is that I am talking to big companies in Iowa. They are looking for skilled workers, and they have paid internships, so there's a good chance we can find you a good job in the area that you are studying,"