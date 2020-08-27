DMACC professor shares challenges while working from home

DMACC professor Carrie Morris is one of many professors trying to make meaningful connections with her students while working remotely.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa professors across the state are either totally online or in a hybrid model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They're all trying to make meaningful connections with their students through a computer screen.

Local 5 spoke with DMACC professor Carrie Morris. She shared her homemade kitchen table turned classroom set up with us. She says working remotely can have it's challenges.

"I try to be available at different times of the day just to try to meet everyone's needs," Morris said."And it can be difficult to separate sometimes between work and your own life and it probably will be as long as this lasts."