DMARC, Food Bank of Iowa offer free meals to students while DSM schools closed

Local organizations come together for Des Moines kids

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools announced on Twitter Friday night that students in Des Moines will not face a food deficiency while schools are closed due to spring break and amidst coronavirus concerns.

They have partnered with the Des Moines Area Religious Council and the Food Bank of Iowa to offer 'grab-n-go' meals to students who need them.

The list of school locations the meals will be handed out at includes eight different elementary and middle schools around Des Moines.

DMPS will offer meals to children 18 years and under from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all middle school locations on March 26 and 27.