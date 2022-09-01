DMARC opens new food pantry in Des Moines

The local organization served over 20,000 people in the month of August, setting a monthly record.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is welcoming a new DMARC food pantry to the city after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held early Thursday morning.

The new pantry, known as DMARC-ket Southside Food Pantry, will be located at DMARC's headquarters.

The latest addition marks DMARC's 15th food pantry partnership across central Iowa. The pantry will be ran brick-and-mortar style by DMARC staff.

"[We're] really trying to mirror how people shop," said DMARC CEO Matt Unger. "You know, in general, you've got your big shopping trip you make once a month and then kind of get things as you need them for meals and what not."

DMARC-ket Southside Food Pantry is located on a main bus line, designed to be a more accessible stop for Des Moines residents. The next closest DMARC partner food pantry is located more than 3 miles away, Unger noted in a press release.

The food pantry is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., as well as Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

DMARC Southside Food Pantry is also open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.

The new facility comes as DMARC recently saw a record-breaking number of visitors receive assistance in August.

With 15 food pantry partnerships, a mobile food pantry and 2 food warehouses, DMARC is determined to help those who need it.