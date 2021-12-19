x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Des Moines police: Unknown suspect shoots man

The victim told police he doesn't know who shot him or why.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side of the Des Moines, police said.

Des Moines police said they responded to the 2200 block of Hubbell Avenue to investigate reported gunfire. While they were investigating, a man arrived at Mercy hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.

The victim told police he was in the area where gunshots were heard when he was shot, but he didn't know who shot him or why. 

Police said the injury is not life-threatening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and found shell casings near a bar in the area. No arrests have been made.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Storm aftermath: National Weather Service confirms 9 more tornadoes, bringing Iowa total to 21

RELATED: 5 Stilwell Junior High students charged after threats of school violence last week, police say

WATCH | Community effort bringing Nevada its own ice rink 

In Other News

'The outpouring of support has been tremendous': Wreaths Across America honors service members