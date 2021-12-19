Des Moines police: Unknown suspect shoots man

The victim told police he doesn't know who shot him or why.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side of the Des Moines, police said.

Des Moines police said they responded to the 2200 block of Hubbell Avenue to investigate reported gunfire. While they were investigating, a man arrived at Mercy hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.

The victim told police he was in the area where gunshots were heard when he was shot, but he didn't know who shot him or why.

Police said the injury is not life-threatening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and found shell casings near a bar in the area. No arrests have been made.

