Police: Body recovered from Des Moines River near North High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have recovered a body from the Des Moines River near North High School.

The body was found in the water west of 6th Avenue and New York Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. It was recovered by the Des Moines Fire Department Water Emergency Team (WET).

"The body, appearing to be that of an adult male, has been turned over to the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy," police said in a release.

Police are "investigating the connection" between this incident and an incident in March where an adult male jumped into the Des Moines River at Prospect Park, since the body from March had not been recovered following three searches.