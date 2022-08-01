DMPD: Bomb threat made against Burns United Methodist Church, no devices found

The church held online services only on Sunday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local law enforcement did not find any explosive devices in a historically Black church after a bomb threat was made Sunday morning, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said a crisis counselor on the East Coast "had been in [an] online conversation with a person who said he had placed multiple devices" outside of Burns United Methodist Church. That person was threatening to detonate the devices later in the day.

DMPD said officers searched the area and did not find any devices, and they believe the person making the threats may have been on the West Coast.

The pastor was notified and decided to have services online only.

A statement from the office of Bishop Laurie Haller read in part:

"While we do not yet know the details of the bomb threat emailed to local law enforcement, this comes at a time when racially motivated hate crimes are on the rise locally and nationally. Racism has rightly been called America's original sin, sin that continues to breed acts and attitudes of hatred. As Iowa United Methodists respond to this morning’s news, our efforts must be constantly led and accompanied by prayer, even as we work with people of faith and community leaders to engage in concrete action to dismantle hatred in its many forms."