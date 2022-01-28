DMPD: Driver dies after Sunday crash marking city's 2nd traffic death of the year

Police said 67-year-old Nancy Jean Horton was rear-ended by a car driving "at a high-rate of speed."

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department said one person has died after a crash earlier this week, marking the city's second traffic death of the year.

Police said on Friday that 67-year-old Nancy Jean Horton died from injuries sustained in a crash at the intersection of Fleur Drive and Payton Avenue Sunday night.

Horton was driving a Cadillac Escalade which was occupied by two others at the time of the crash. The passengers sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 24-year-old man, remains hospitalized. First responders had arrived at the scene to find his car, a Honda Pacifica, on fire. Bystanders had already pulled him out of the car when help arrived.

DMPD said preliminary evidence indicates the Pacifica was driving southbound on Fleur Drive "at a high-rate of speed" when it rear-ended the Escalade. The incident remains under investigation.

