DMPD: Driver killed after crashing into a tree

DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after a car crashed into a tree near the intersection of Southeast 30th Street and Scott Avenue early Saturday morning according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said the woman who is in the hospital is in serious condition. Neither victim's identities have not been released at this time.

According to police, it started with a high speed chase at 3:26 a.m. An officer saw the car driving fast at the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and began pursuing it. About a minute later, the officer called off the chase when the car got too far ahead. That's when police said the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.