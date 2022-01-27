x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Des Moines shooting victim dies, marking city's 1st homicide of 2022

24-year-old Trishay Marsean Thompson was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to police.
Credit: Des Moines Police Department

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a shooting at a Des Moines apartment complex earlier this month has become the city's first homicide of 2022 after the victim died from his wounds Thursday. 

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the complex located in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say officers called to the scene found 24-year-old Trishay Marsean Thompson with gunshot wounds. Thompson was rushed in critical condition to a Des Moines hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. 

No arrests have been announced in Thompson's killing.

Related Articles

In Other News

Texas company suing Iowa over occupational licensing laws