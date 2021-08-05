DMPD installs new speed camera on Grand Avenue

Des Moines Police said the camera will be activated at noon Thursday, but only warnings will be issued from Aug. 5-Sept. 4.

The City of Des Moines added a new speed camera in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue near Western Gateway Park.

Des Moines Police said the camera will be activated at noon Thursday. Only warnings will be issued from Aug. 5-Sept. 4. Beginning September 4, $65 citations will be issued to owners of vehicles driving 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Police say complaints regarding excessive speed, reckless driving and street racing in the area surrounding Pappajohn Sculpture Park have been increasing, with over 40% of police activity in the area from March through July being traffic-related.