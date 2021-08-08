DMPD investigating after body found in parking lot

A woman's body was found in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Southeast 14th Street Sunday morning according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman's body was found in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Southeast 14th Street Sunday morning according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said initial observations show no indication of any criminal contributing factors.

The incident is under investigation and the DMPD Crime Scene Unit has processed the scene for evidence.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Police have also not given details regarding the cause of death.