DMPD: Man dies after crashing into house

Police believe 21-year-old Jose Fernando Jimenez, Jr. was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 21-year-old Des Moines native Jose Fernando Jimenez, Jr. is dead after crashing a vehicle into a house shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to DMPD.

Police said he was driving west on County Line Road when he lost control at the intersection of Southwest 9th Street. The vehicle hit a utility pole before crashing into a house, and he was ejected from the vehicle. Preliminary investigation found he was speeding.

There were people inside the house at the time of the crash, but police said no one was hurt.

DMPD is investigating the incident.