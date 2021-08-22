DMPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash, part of SE 14th Street closed

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a motorcycle and car Sunday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The crash occurred at 8:21 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 14th Street and Maury Avenue.

Southbound Southeast 14th Street is closed at Maury Street and traffic from Maury Street is being rerouted. Police said the closure is expected to last two hours.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.