Des Moines police officer placed on leave after alleged misconduct

A criminal complaint accuses Ofc. Rodney Briggs of interfering with a case involving one of his friends.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senior Des Moines Police Officer Rodney Briggs is on paid administrative leave after the Altoona Police Department arrested him Wednesday.

Briggs is facing one count of Nonfelonius Misconduct in Office, which is a serious misdemeanor. A criminal complaint alleges Briggs exceeded his authority by trying to persuade employees of the Southeast Polk School District to provide him with evidence.

The evidence was video evidence and related to an ongoing case with the Altoona Police Department which involves a friend of Briggs', a DMPD release states.

A spokesperson with the Altoona Police Department told Local 5 the Southeast Polk School District contacted the police department.

The Des Moines Police Department has opened an internal investigation.

Briggs was not booked into the Polk County Jail, according to the facility's online records.