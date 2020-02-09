Des Moines police officer, union president leaves force amid internal affairs investigation over misconduct with fellow officer

Stew Barnes had been with the Des Moines Police Department since 1994.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a former police officer accused of communicating inappropriately with another officer.

A female Des Moines police officer filed a complaint against Stew Barnes, a senior police officer with the department. Multiple allegations from private citizens followed, prompting the department to begin an internal affairs investigation.

Barnes, who had been on the force for 26 years, retired in August, just days after the internal affairs investigation began.

In addition to working as a senior police officer, Barnes also served as president of the Des Moines Police Bargaining Unit Association. The union works to negotiate benefits for all Des Moines police officers.

The union's website no longer lists Barnes, but names Ray Gallardo as the current president. However, another page on the site still lists Barnes as president.

Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Local 5 the department's ongoing investigation hasn't revealed any criminal behavior at this time.

Determinations of pension or benefits would be handled by the Municipal & Police Retirement System of Iowa, Parizek said.