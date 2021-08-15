DMPD: Woman found dead in car engulfed in flames

Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Watrous Avenue at 4:44 a.m. to find the car off the side of the street engulfed in flames.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a car engulfed in flames Sunday morning according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Watrous Avenue at 4:44 a.m. to find the car off the side of the street.

Police said preliminary evidence, including witness statements, indicated the woman was driving quickly southbound on Indianola when the car veered off the street and hit a traffic light pole. The car stopped in a yard and the fire ignited.

Des Moines Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The woman was the only person in the car.

Police said investigators are following up on witness statements that said the car was fleeing from the scene of a minor hit-and-run nearby.

Police have not released the identity of the woman.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.