DMPS offering signing and referral bonuses amid teacher shortage

New hires and existing staff members have the opportunity to make upwards of $5,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so do hiring issues for school districts.

The Des Moines Public School District is trying to give its current staff members a break by expanding a few existing partnerships.

"A lot of what we hear is our teachers are having to do lunch duty and extra lunch duties and recess duties and they're not getting their break times they're not getting their times to plan and collaborate together," said DMPS Director of Community in Schools, Allyson Vukovich.

In its K-8 schools, the district is increasing its relationship with workers from programs like the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club.

"They already have staff that normally come around 2:00 p.m. maybe 1:30 p.m.," said Vukovich. "So instead they're going to come earlier in the day to support our buildings during the day and really kind of help us meet some of the needs."

And to entice more people to work full-time for the district, there are big incentives to sign on.

"It's a wide variety anywhere from $250 all the way up to $5,000 depending on what the role is," said DMPS Personnel Manager Charles Mercer. "And the different credentials that you need to fulfill that role."

From bus drivers to special education teachers, the district says it has openings in all types of fields. And for current employees, if they refer someone to an open position there's also the potential for them to earn extra cash.

"Teachers hang out with other teachers, the bus drivers hanging out with other bus drivers or people that are interested in becoming one of those and fulfilling one of those roles," said Mercer. "So we have referral bonuses for our current employees."

You can find a list of openings at DMPS by clicking here.