DMPS plans to continue virtual learning

More information tonight coming out of the states largest school district.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the districts lawsuit against the state and Governor Reynolds continues, so does virtual learning at Des Moines Public Schools.

In a Zoom meeting Tuesday night, school officials said they plan to continue monitoring COVID-19 conditions and transition to a fully hybrid model when the district says that it is safe to do so.

Right now Des Moines is the only school district in the state with fully online learning, in defiance of a directive from Gov. Reynolds trying to have at least half of classes be in person.

Officials in Tuesday nights meeting said they want to reopen schools as soon as possible, as long as it is a safe decision for the students and staff.