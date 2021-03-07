Here's what you need to know about drinking and boating during the 4th of July weekend

In 2020, the Iowa DNR arrested 11 boaters for being over the legal alcohol limit.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Officers will be on the lookout for intoxicated boaters during the Fourth of July weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement bureau is enacting their "Operation Dry Water" campaign from Friday to Sunday, July 2 through 4.

This means DNR officers will be on patrol along the waterways in the Quad Cities area and across the state.

“Often times, people don’t realize the warm temperatures and sun, along with the wind and waves, can cause the effects of alcohol to be intensified much quicker,” said Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator for the Iowa DNR. “Operators may not think they are over the limit, but their judgment, reaction time, balance and vision show otherwise.”

Here's what the law says:

Boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all navigable waters across Iowa. The legal limit of blood-alcohol content is .08 for both boats and vehicles; anything higher is illegal. The same laws apply in Illinois.

In Iowa and Illinois, any children 12 and under must be wearing life jackets at all times.

Read more about boating laws for Illinois and for Iowa.