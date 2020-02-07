DNR on the lookout for social distancing, safety 4th of July weekend

Many beaches, parks and other outdoor areas are expected to be packed this holiday weekend.

POLK CITY, Iowa — At Big Creek State Park, the Department of Natural Resources is expecting it to be packed for the 4th of July weekend.

So, the DNR said they're going to be on the lookout for social distancing and boater safety.

"Being out and about on the beach is probably a good idea as long as we stay away from as many people as we can," Iowa DNR State Park Supervisor Chad Kelchen said.

DNR officers told Local 5 the pandemic has brought more people out to lakes, rivers, and parks. So, they hope social distancing will be practiced this weekend.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic we've actually had more business," Iowa DNR Conversations Officer Aaron Arthur said. "There's been a lot more people outside. it's really brought people outdoors because they don't have those extracurricular activities."

But this 4th of July, be prepared to see the DNR patrolling on land and on the water.

Many people plan on celebrating Independence Day on the water, despite positive coronavirus cases.

“We have seen tremendous numbers to date," Kelchen said. "At first, it was definitely a shock.”

This holiday weekend is, also, Operation Dry Water. So, the DNR will be on the look out for drunk boaters. If you're caught, you will be fined and spend two days in jail.