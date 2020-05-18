Fort Dodge doctor commends high schools, colleges for virtual graduation ceremonies, celebrations

By holding graduations virtually this year, we're able to retain good social distancing habits that we've been practicing since March.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Newly minted graduates are supposed to be walking across stages across the country to accept their diplomas.

Due to current circumstances, that obviously isn't possible for all high schools.

"There are so many parts of our lives that we celebrate that in May that, unfortunately from the COVID pandemic, are being infringed upon," said Dr. Megan Srinivas.

Srinivas is an infectious disease physician in Fort Dodge. She says it's alright for graduates to be upset that they can't physically walk across a stage to accept their diplomas.

"We shouldn't have to put on a tough face for everything, and when we're faced with an obstacle like this it's okay to realize that we can be a little bit sad," she said.

"We can be disappointed. I can't imagine how it must feel, and so we have to remember as the adults in their lives that we need to celebrate them and that we make them feel special and help them realize what an important achievement they've accomplished," Srinivas said.

By holding graduations virtually this year, we're able to retain good social distancing habits that we've been practicing since March.

Dr. Srinivas commends high schools for doing that.

"I think that's the important thing that people are enforcing with doing these ceremonies: is realizing that, as much as they want to take part in celebrating in-person, the overall good of our communities and lives that it will save are important enough to move these celebrations to virtual celebrations or parades or socially distance alternatives," she said.

Srinivas concluded, "One of the first steps in the real world outside of graduating from high school or college is to do something so selfless that it speaks volumes for what the future holds."