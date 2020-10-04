Domestic violence expected to rise due to Covid-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Experts believe we will see more domestic violence calls, in the upcoming week, due to people staying home and avoiding the spread of the Coronavirus.
"With the increase in disconnect and increase in isolation that's a bad combination for families and children," explains Sara Swansen, a chief behavioral health officer at Youth Emergency Services and Shelter of Iowa (YESS).
Swansen explains COVID-19 could impact domestic violence financially, a change in routine, and less support in social systems.
However, Leisa Fox, the CEO of YESS, said they are taking a proactive approach. "Starting on Monday we will have Hope Hall Counseling Services as a COVID response unit," said Fox.
The service can host up to 60 kids for three days and it's free.
"Parent's can send their kiddos over here, feel safe about it and know they are being very protected from the virus."
Fox and Swansen said the COVID response unit should be a last resort for families dealing with domestic violence.
If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation call 515-243-9377 or visit www.yessiowa.org.