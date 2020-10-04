Domestic violence expected to rise due to Covid-19

As more people are staying home instead of going to work, an increase in domestic violence is expected.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Experts believe we will see more domestic violence calls, in the upcoming week, due to people staying home and avoiding the spread of the Coronavirus.

"With the increase in disconnect and increase in isolation that's a bad combination for families and children," explains Sara Swansen, a chief behavioral health officer at Youth Emergency Services and Shelter of Iowa (YESS).

Swansen explains COVID-19 could impact domestic violence financially, a change in routine, and less support in social systems.

However, Leisa Fox, the CEO of YESS, said they are taking a proactive approach. "Starting on Monday we will have Hope Hall Counseling Services as a COVID response unit," said Fox.

Emphasize_The_Positive.mp4 This video is part of our COVID-19 Mental Health Video Series 📽️ Help children feel safe, secure, and positive during this challenging time. 👩‍👩‍👧‍👧 Hope Hall Counseling and YESS continue to provide counseling services, safety, and shelter to Central Iowa's most vulnerable. It's ok to ask for help! Call 515-282-9377 to learn more about Hope Hall telehealth therapy services and our Hope Hall Respite services for children and families. To view more videos, visit our resources page: https://bit.ly/34jZ4x7 Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work. https://bit.ly/3ax24Zh Posted by Youth Emergency Services & Shelter (YESS) on Thursday, April 9, 2020

The service can host up to 60 kids for three days and it's free.

"Parent's can send their kiddos over here, feel safe about it and know they are being very protected from the virus."

Fox and Swansen said the COVID response unit should be a last resort for families dealing with domestic violence.