Domestic violence victims can take their pets with them to the ARL

Fifty percent of victims won't or delay leaving their abuser because they fear their pet will be injured or killed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa is helping victims and their pets.

“We have dozens and dozens of these cases that happen every year," said Stephanie Filer, spokesperson for the ARL.

Employees at the ARL are using the Pet Help Call Center to help place victims and their pets in the Crisis Foster Program.

“They feel like they’re stuck out of wanting to protect their pet and we don’t think that should ever be a factor," explained Filer. "So we want to take that out of the equation and provide that safe haven.”

In 2020, so far, the ARL has helped 24 pets.

They don't take self referrals.

For more information on the Crisis Foster Program call 515-262-9503.

If a victim plans on voting in this years election, they can now hide their identity so their abuser can't find them.