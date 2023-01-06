Trump discusses parental choice, foreign policy during visits to Des Moines metro

Trump made three stops in the metro on Thursday before taping a town hall with Fox News in Clive.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump made three stops around the Des Moines metro on Thursday, touting what he believes were the successes of his presidency, and launching sharp attacks at his opponents and President Joe Biden.

The stops come ahead of Trump taping a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity Thursday night in Clive.

Trump first spoke to the Westside Conservative Club at the Machine Shed in Urbandale.

He then met with faith leaders at a luncheon at the Church of the Open Bible in Des Moines, before finally stopping to surprise volunteers and supporters in Grimes.

While speaking to the group in Grimes, Trump touted the $28 billion bailout for farmers.

"This has been an incredible state," Trumps said. "You know, I got China to give you $28 billion for the farmers. So I got a little bit, I got a little bit boisterous, I shouldn't have done it. I said, 'how the hell can I lose Iowa when I got the farmers $28 billion?'"

While in Urbandale, Trump was asked about where he stood on the issue of parental choice.

"We have school systems that don't even want to talk to the parents about their children," said Trump. "And you talk about changing gender and things where the child can make a choice, and the child can be unbelievably young, the country has gotten sick. It's gotten sick."

Trump also spoke on the war in Ukraine, stating he didn't believe it would have happened under his presidency.

"It's so sad to see," Trump said. "That would have never happened. Zero chance. It didn't happen. I discussed it with Putin, I told him, 'You can't do that. Don't do that Vladimir, don't do that.' Very, very strong talk I had with him."

When asked on how he would "restore the respect for FBI and our law enforcement", Trump said he would appoint new heads to the FBI and Department of Justice, calling each corrupt.

"And they're taking away your elections," said Trump "Actually, they didn't want to look at the elections. They help with the elections. I mean, think of it, the FBI colluded with Facebook. And with Twitter, think of it the FBI colluded with Facebook and Twitter do well, that's like stuffing the ballot box."