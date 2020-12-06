Two DOT garages shut down after employee tests positive

The employee potentially exposed two dozen employees

JEFFERSON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation has temporarily closed two maintenance garages after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus and had contact with two dozen colleagues, a spokeswoman said Friday.

According to an email sent to Local 5, the garages in Jefferson and Boone have been closed since Wednesday after an employee at the Jefferson garage reported being positive for COVID-19.

Andrea Henry with the DOT tells Local 5 that the three garages in total have been impacted by coronavirus. In mid-May, a maintenance garage in Altoona shut down after a case was reported by an employee. 11 state DOT employees self-isolated and returned after two weeks. They were paid administrative leave during that time, as is procedure by the department.

The second and most recent exposure was at the Jefferson and Boone garages.

"We had 24 employees who were impacted and are currently in isolation. These employees will also return upon completion of their 14 days after exposure isolation," said Henry.

The DOT's procedure regarding coronavirus is once a positive case has been confirmed, the employee is immediately sent home.

"At the same time we are working with the employee, and the supervisor, to conduct contact tracing to identify anyone that employee may have had contact with in the course of their job," said Henry. "We then notify those individuals identified and require impacted DOT employees to isolate. Cleaning and disinfecting procedures are put into place in areas where the positive employee has been in contact and employees are not allowed into those areas for three days following disinfection."

In total, 6 DOT employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Henry confirmed.