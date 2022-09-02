Dotdash Meredith will no longer print several popular magazines

If you read Entertainment Weekly or InStyle, among others, you'll want to read on.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The next time you're at the store, you may not see some publications on display.

Dotdash Meredith announced this week it will no longer be printing several popular monthly magazines. The company said those include EatingWell, Entertainment Weekly, Health, InStyle, Parents and the Spanish edition of People. All of those titles, however, will remain available digitally.

Meredith Corporation sold its digital and magazine businesses to IAC in October, forming Dotdash Meredith.

In a statement to Local 5 the company said 200 job functions will be affected, mainly at its New York offices. The statement read in part:

Roughly 3% of our local Des Moines workforce was impacted today. These employees have helped create some of the best media brands in the world. We thank them for their years of dedication and are committed to helping them make a smooth transition. Dotdash Meredith remains committed to and invested in the Des Moines community as well as the City as a key operational hub as we continue to grow.