Double-masked and socially distanced, DSM Slaughterhouse is still ready to scare you

The owners behind the haunted attraction built a brand new location in January with COVID-19 precautions in mind from the get-go.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are still the spooks, the scares, and the screams -- but this year at Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction, there's also social distancing.

Fully in character, "Trig Biggs", a weathered-looking hog, tells Local 5 the more-than-40 actors will be working in shifts this year, to properly social distance.

They'll also be at a brand new location, on 500 Locust Street, that they started building earlier this year with COVID-19 safety precautions entirely in mind.

"In mid-January, we were masking up," said Biggs. "We started building just around the same time that the pandemic officially hit over in China, and we just didn’t stop. We put on the masks and we took precautions and we kept building."

Speaking of masks, each actor will be wearing two layers of mask protection, he says. In addition, each person who buys a ticket will get a limited-edition Slaughterhouse mask. Biggs said they had the foresight to get them printed years ago, after having an inkling a healthcare crisis could be on the horizon in the future.

"About two years ago, we actually started printing these up," said Trig Biggs, holding a mask. "We got a little tip that something was coming down the pipeline."

"Lefty Biggs", who, in character, tells Local 5 he's a coal miner living in Des Moines, says they'll bringing attraction-goers into the "mine" on 500 Locust Street in smaller groups and predetermined time slots.

"We got timed ticketing," said Lefty Biggs. "Number one, you have to go online to get tickets. We don’t do walk up tickets this year which is unusual. You’ll have to go online to get your tickets and then they’ll be in groups of six every five minutes."

Tickets are $30 and are limited due to COVID-19 precautions, and you can purchase them here.