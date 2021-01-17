No protesters seen Sunday at Iowa State Capitol despite national call

Protesters gathered peacefully in Minnesota, Texas and other state capitals.

No protesters showed up at the Iowa State Capitol throughout Sunday afternoon despite nationwide calls for armed marches on all 50 state capitals in advance of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

FBI intelligence reports indicated planned armed marches would start Sunday in all state capitals after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

While Des Moines was quiet, protesters gathered in other capitals, all peacefully.

Armed protesters gathered at the Texas Capitol in Austin, while a small crowd was also seen at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.

The FBI's field office in Omaha, which covers both Iowa and Nebraska, said earlier this week they had not received "any specific and substantial threat to the state Capitols or other government buildings in our area."

The Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines was boarded up "in an abundance of caution," a county spokesperson said.

265 Iowa National Guard members are being sent to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

Apparel store Raygun said they would be closed Sunday due to how closely to the Capitol it is located.

The Associated Press reported that an internal FBI bulletin noted that protests may last through Jan. 20, once Biden is inaugurated.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, one official told the AP.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.