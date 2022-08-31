x
Downtown photo exhibit brings awareness to war in Ukraine

The exhibit is located in the Catholic Pastoral Center and is titled "If I Should Die Before I Wake."

DES MOINES, Iowa — A photo exhibit in downtown Des Moines shows the horrors of everyday life for people in Ukraine during the ongoing conflict. 

The exhibit is located in the Catholic Pastoral Center in downtown Des Moines and is titled "If I Should Die Before I Wake."

The purpose of the exhibit is to show the realities of life in Ukraine and to continue to raise awareness for those suffering.

The Des Moines Rotary Club visited Ukraine in June, and the photos that came out of it were so jarring that members felt they needed to be displayed. 

RELATED: UN team to reach Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to check for damage

The photos in the exhibit were taken in five cities across Ukraine.

"If I Should Die Before I Wake" is open through the rest of this week from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and is free to the public. 

