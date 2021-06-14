Community members, business owners react to weekend Court Avenue shooting

Community members and a business owner discussed how they felt after the shooting Sunday morning on Court Avenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on Court Avenue in Des Moines over the weekend marks the third shooting in that area in the span of three months.

Local 5 reported about the first one April 10 and the second one April 25.

Community members and business owners in the area say everything that has been happening is concerning.

One man said the scene outside of the fence on Court Avenue Sunday morning was chaotic. The inside of the fence the atmosphere appeared to be safe, but outside there were fights and he described the scene as "having disruptions."

Matt Heiller, another man who frequents the Court Avenue Entertainment District, said hearing of the third shooting is concerning. During the April 10 shooting, he and his friends were in a bar on Court Avenue and they were ushered out of one of the bars as a safety precaution.

"Surprised honestly," Heiller said. "You really don't expect that kind of stuff in this area."

Tipsy Crow is located about a block from where the shooting happened.

Owner Steve McFadden said his bar has never had any incidents like those shootings at his business, and noted having three shootings not far from his bar is scary.