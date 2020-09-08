First drive-thru farmers' market held in Des Moines Saturday

Thanks to COVID-19, the Downtown Farmers' Market looks a lot different this year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday kicked off the Downtown Farmers' Market's Drive-Thru Bite-Size Market in Des Moines.

This smaller, condensed version of the summer staple is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Capitol Complex.

The Drive-Thru Bite-Size Market was conceived as a way to still give people a way to experience the Downtown Farmers' Market in the safest manner possible amid this global pandemic.

On top of the drive-thru market, there is now also an online marketplace that offers both delivery and pickup options. You can navigate the website either by product or by vendor.

One vendor who's been doing markets for the last 15 years said the turnout Saturday morning exceeded their expectations.

"It's been very good," Storybook Orchard's Hanin Younes said. "I didn't expect it to be as good as it turned out today."